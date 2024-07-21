© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scenes from the operation of the Islamic Resistance, targeting the Al-Zaoura camp of the Israeli enemy army, in the occupied Syrian Golan.
A message from Yemen: Insha'Allah, we will hear the sounds of explosions throughout the occupied Palestinian territories and deep within the Zionist entity, from 12:40 PM until 5:00 AM.
🚨 Member of the Shura Council of the Ansar Allah movement, Abdul Salam Jahaf, through his account on the X platform:
"The countdown has begun"