The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 33: The Final Chapter

In this final chapter, the apostle Paul discusses a variety of issues, beginning with the love that we should have for our brothers and sisters in Christ. This love should also be extended to strangers because angels will show up at times to test us.

He reminds the readers that marriage is sacred and that there is nothing wrong with marital relations. Paul then continued by stating how discontent always leads to sin and that we should never disrespect the people who brought us into the kingdom of God.

Jesus is an eternal rock that never changes and we need to be vigilant about false doctrine. Jesus was rejected by the religious establishment of His day, crucified outside the camp and likewise wants us to bear his reproach, for with such is God pleased.

Therefore, we need to shun the religious organizations that propagate false doctrine and remember that Jesus our Savior is the same yesterday, today and forever.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1391.pdf

RLJ-1391 -- APRIL 21, 2013

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm