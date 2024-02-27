The Sound Of Spring

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's maple syrup time! We love the sound of sap dripping into whatever kind of container we use whether it's a bag or a bucket, it means spring is finally here and we can sit around the fire cooking it down. It takes approximately 40 gallons of sap to make 1 gallon of maple syrup.
