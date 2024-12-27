"Unlocking Spiritual Discernment: The Role of Mary and Joseph"

Welcome to Unlocking Spiritual Discernment, the podcast where we explore the wisdom and lessons that guide our spiritual journey. I’m Jeff Prather, and today, we’re delving into the inspiring roles of Mary and Joseph—two figures who exemplify trust, obedience, and discernment in the face of divine callings.

In this episode, we’ll reflect on:

How Mary and Joseph discerned God’s will in extraordinary circumstances.

The practical lessons their faith offers us today.

And how their story encourages us to listen and act with spiritual clarity.