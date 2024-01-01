Create New Account
In people over 80, the risk of death is 5-20% PER INJECTION, says Denis Rancourt, PhD
The Prisoner
“In most countries, people over 80 (years old), the risk of dying per injection is  one death in… 5 to 20 injections.” In other words, in people over 80, the risk of dying is 5% to 20% PER [COVID] INJECTION. Denis Rancourt, PhD giving a 9.5-minute presentation at the Christine Anderson and Eva Vlaardingerbroek "Make It Your Business" event in Ottawa, Canada on November 29, 2023. The full speech is posted on Denis Rancourt's X's account here: https://twitter.com/denisrancourt/status/1740872581987635278

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

vaxxcoviddenis rancourt phd

