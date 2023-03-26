President of Kenya Urges Citizens To Get Rid of U.S. Dollars - soon (Operation Sandman?)



The President of Kenya today announced to all citizens they should get rid of any U.S. Dollars they may be holding because they will become worth less within weeks.



Today, in a nationally televised speech in Kenya, Ruto said “Those of you who are holding dollars, you shortly might go into losses. So you better do what you have to do because this market will be different in a couple of weeks.”



Operation Sandman is, or was, believed to be a 'rumor' that will "put the US Dollar to sleep" by having all 142 countries repudiate the currency on the same day, and refuse to continue accepting it for payment in Trade.



https://htrs-special.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/Ruto-Dollars-Speech.mp4



