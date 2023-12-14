183 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Enacted Parables, Bracing For The Confrontation With Malta!

In Episode 183 we look at some of the many enacted parables in the Bible such as the stories of Abraham and Isaac, Daniel and his friends etc. Real life stories that have a bigger lesson in them for all of us. We also discuss an enacted parable that is still unfolding in our time, and that tells of a tremendous clash that is just on the horizon. Will we be able to brace the winds of the storm until our ship collides with the shore?
