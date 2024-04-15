Live Chat with Paul; -184- YT Fear-Mongers + Sun UAPs Eclipse UAPs + Other UFO vid analysis

Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!





(rough time locations)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Fear Mongers are doing damage

to fragile minds on YT + Shills that block and UFOs during

eclipse analyzed Explained and more UFO UAP vids to go over

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits

[00:07:10] (2) Main Topic Begins - First kick off some funny Memes

and clips while we wait for more people to show up.. Meme

blaming Trump for the eclipse - too funny!

[00:10:06] (2b) Eclipse videos from space, although one seems

to have been edited photoshop as wrong direction

[00:14:20] (2c) Back to some funnies but non-UFO or space ones

feel good ones

[00:22:38] (3) America Q Sharman blabbing nonsense on interdimensional beings

and free energy patents

[00:28:24] (4) Secureteam 10 latest Alleged UFOs and eclipse filler analyzed for

fakes

[00:57:00] (4b) Paul says its a modified bird video in dust landing

in the tree .. front edited to make look as hovering

[01:35:10] (4c) NASA space junk shows an artifact of stretched object

Tyler is calling Cylinder UFO LMAO

[01:52:50] (4d) Bird Sh1t on car/auto/truck window is being passed

off as sky critter LMAO - best Fraud Tyler of secureteam 10 can do?

[01:53:40] (4e) Tyler now tries to pass off a known transformers series

of explosions from Jan... Paul checks AI and own search to confirm

while Tyler is lying about it not being transformer/s

[02:12:00] (4f) Read ST10 comments - they fan base is now

waking up and calling him out and also debunking comments

arent being deleted like in the past. Negative comments not

vanishing proves no one is modding it to give false impression like

OLD days of his channel!

Tyler admits used AI in one comment! and wasnt his FATHER! but

granddad.. and says his DAD was druggy and prisoner.

[02:25:00] (5) Grifters galore are blocking Paul for exposing them

one being in2thinair

[02:27:00] (5b) In2ThinAir is shilling SUN UFOs and Death Stars

but adds a snarky comment but NASA thinks its this.. in way

to say they are wrong -solar bubble is even incorrect its a coronal cavity

[02:34:23] (5c) IN2THINAIR could be creditble channel on quakes

and weird weather events but hes chosen to work with frauds

and promote conspiracies and fake news and maybe hurting

people with fear-mongering!

[02:37:20] (5d) Google still has the time saves screwed up overriding

out save with ?T= parameter so Paul has a logged out browser

to show GUFON promoting and getting excited at Sun UFOs! what a shill

[02:44:34] (6) Jail Bait drug user and abuser and cancer hoaxer Kyle UFO proof

has suddenly shown up again after almost 2 years from his channel

and socials and didnt post where he was even! Paul thinks it was Prison time

as his last court case was stolen goods.

[02:48:00] (7) Another Blocker - this time CULT of Phil Schneider

with BS facts about how would he know.. when can look up

the info was public and Phil could of read up on it!

[02:57:00] (8) Wave map APP glitch proven but IN2THINAIR is doubling

down on the conspiracy and fear mongering!

[03:11:00] (8b) Paul thinks sensor glitch could be south Atlantic anomaly

and proves it by maps where satellites data gets corrupted

[03:19:00] (9) Paul catches up with side comments.. and causes

a stir not over chemtrails being a myth and 77 weather climate

scientist having no proof of barium in samples

[03:34:00] (10) Paul debunks Jaime M latest mommy as being

a modified 3-toed Sloth skeleton on heel and claws removed

shows diagrams side by side!

[03:53:00] (11) Paul looks at the 2 UAPs to happen during Eclipse

one is clearly a Jet (shadow).. paul enhances video frame and other

NASA rocket and Planet





Paul warps up for the night....

cheers Paul.









Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group





All Links can be found here to socials and beyond!

https://linktr.ee/totclinks

our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com

*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low

as $1 a month then thanks very much ***





ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education

a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.