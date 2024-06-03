Chasing Votes vs Building Freedom: The Founders' Radical Plan for Liberty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A lot of people in today’s liberty movement are totally wasting their time. They’re like a hamster on a wheel: running in place, getting nowhere. The problem is - they focus too much time, money and energy on elections as their primary - or only strategy for liberty. The Founders wouldn’t recognize this while living under the largest government in history.
Path to Liberty: June 3, 2024