Acts 21-24 The Holy Spirit says bibles of men are earthly, physical and demon-like James 3:15; Rev. 6:4.



Before the foundations of the world, the Lord knew the best time and circumstances for your existance on this earth. Satan, while pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:4 convinced Saul that Christ and Christians were blasphemers, so Saul kicked against the pricks. Because Saul, before his conversion to Paul, was trying to live in all good conscience and was good soil, he was called by Christ to be a, one faith from God, Christian before the foundations of the world. You, like Saul, are needed in these difficult times. One day for the Lord is as a thousand years for men in His kingdom, divided into two ages, the first coming and the second coming of the Lord 2 Pet. 3:8; James 5:7-11. Sometime during the last days or end times of Satan's rule over men. THE WISDOM, in part 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Micah 7:15, or TRUTH John 8:32, or THE SEED from God Luke 8:10 will be planted in your heart, for the last days or end times, the 43 years of Spiritual warfare. The spiritual battle is between the wisdom from above and the wisdom from below before the second coming of Christ and the last 720 years of one faith from God Christianity where all counted as righteous, the living and the dead, attend the great wedding feast Ecc. 7:8. For 6,000 years, during two ages of apostasy, away from the ways of God 2 Thess. 2:3; Gen. 2:17-4:12, Satan, the man of sin, has ruled over the kingdoms of men by pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:4; Rom. 5:12-21. While pretending to be God, he lies to us, convincing us that the ways of men are as good as the ways of God Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 3:20ff. He is wielding his mega sword of every wind of the doctrine of men Rev. 6:4. The wisdom from below James 3:13ff includes all men's preaching, bibles, and religions. If we have tried to live in all good conscience and have patiently endured the suffering from the ways of men Job; James 5:7-11 we are good soil as there is no sin when there is no Royal Law or wisdom from above Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30. Satan's rule was necessary for us to have free moral agency. But because the ways of God are as high as the heavens, and exceeding abundantly greater than men's ways Isa. 55:8 Eph. 3:20, the Lord stepped back and hid His face, power, glory, majesty and allowed Satan to seal up the Bible for the past 1680 years Rev. 5:1ff; Eph. 1:9; Rev. 2:17; 1 Cor. 2:7, etc. We are in the end times or the last days of Satan's rule over men as the wisdom from above is in the process of restoration Ezra; Nehemiah; Rev. 5:1ff; Dan. 12:4; Micah 7:15; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; 2 Pet. 3. The second coming of the Lord is at hand, we know, because the Sword of the Spirit reveals Satan as the man of sin and the second horseman of the apocolypse Rev. 6:4; 2 Thess. 2:3-4; Rom. 5:12-21. Acts 21-24 https://thewatchman.substack.com/p/acts-21-24-the-holy-spirit-says-bibles#details