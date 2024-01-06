Create New Account
Melbourne Freedom Rally 6 January 2024 - Victoria Market Speeches
Lightpath
This video is mostly on the speeches at Queen Victoria Market. We keep this up most Saturdays at the Market in order to inform the passing shoppers who are there of the important topics about government and large corporation corruption behind the COVID jab mandate injuries and deaths. The perpetrators must face justice so we keep it up. We have a feeling that 2024 is a tipping point and justice will be metered out to all who are guilty. 

