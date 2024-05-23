Truth and Righteousness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who Is/Will Be Controlling Your Mind?
Romans 8:14
King James Version Bible
For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God.
John 4:23-24
King James Version Bible
23 But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him.
24 God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.