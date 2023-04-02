WOKE CLOWN WORLD SPECIAL The Real Reason Rainbow reprobate creeps Are Everywhere!🤡

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rainbow reprobate creeps Are Everywhere! Trying to normalizeDestructive behavior to bring down decent society and usher in a satanic demoralized society. HIV is particularly prevalent among gay and bisexual men who have
sex with men. Roughly 67% of people diagnosed with HIV in 2015 in the
United States were gay and bisexual men. Overall, homosexual men were significantly (p < 0.001) more likely
than heterosexual men to have gonorrhea (30.31% vs. 19.83%), early
syphilis (1.08% vs. 0.34%) and anal warts (2.90% vs. 0.26%) but less
likely to have nongonococcal urethritis (NGU) (14.63% vs. 36.40%, p <
0.001), herpes genitalis (0.93% vs. 3.65%, p < 0.001), pediculosis
pubis (4.30% vs. 5.35%, p < 0.005), scabies (0.42% vs. 0.76%, p <
0.02), and genital warts (1.68% vs. 6.69%, p < 0.001). In most cases
the differences in rates remained significant