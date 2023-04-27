BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
REAL DEAL Headlines with Aaron Kates "Something Big Is Happening in Sudan"
Real Deal Media
Real Deal MediaCheckmark Icon
643 followers
63 views • 04/27/2023

REAL DEAL Headlines with Aaron Kates- Break Down of the Escalating Proxy WAR in Sudan between the US & Russia

+ A Deeper Look into Who Truly owns Fox News and Dominion

 __________________________________________

newsheadlinesrussiaafricawarssudanproxydean ryanreal deal mediaaaron kates
