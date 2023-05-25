© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of the signing of an agreement on the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus.
⚡️According to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, the activities of NATO's joint nuclear missions pushes Belarus and Russia to take proper retaliatory action.
◽️'In the circumstances of an extremely sharp escalation of threats and activity of NATO joint nuclear missions, we are compelled to take retaliatory measures in the military-nuclear sphere. The deployment of Russian Federation non-strategic nuclear weapons on the territory of the Republic of Belarus has been planned in accordance with the decision of Supreme Commanders-in-Chief of the Russian Federation,' Sergei Shoigu stated during discussions with Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin in Minsk.
◽️He emphasised that Belarus received the Iskander-M operational and tactical missile system, which can employ missiles in both conventional and nuclear forms.
❕'Some Belarusian aircraft have been upgraded for potential nuclear weapon employment. Military personnel have received the appropriate training,' Sergei Shoigu stated.
Russia and Belarus signed a document on the deployment of non-strategic nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus. From Russia, Minister of Defense Shoigu signed, from Belarus - Minister of Defense Khrenin.On the territory of the republic, Iskander-M and Su-25 will become platforms for the use of nuclear weapons.
And remember how a few years ago there was a lot of whining that the Old Man does not open Russian military bases on the territory of Belarus. And now a joint Russian-Belarusian military group is deployed on the territory of the republic, as well as nuclear weapons are deployed on a permanent basis.
Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu emphasises that Moscow retains control of all non-strategic nuclear weapons and the authority to decide when to use them.
◽️Sergei Shoigu stated that 'Russia is not transferring nuclear weapons to the Republic of Belarus: control over them and the decision on their use remains with the Russian side' when signing the documents outlining the process for storing Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons in a special facility on the Republic's territory.
◽️Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin signed the documents on behalf of his country.
◽️According to the Russian Defence Minister, 'more steps may be taken to safeguard the Union State's security and to respond to the military and political situation'.