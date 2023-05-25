Footage of the signing of an agreement on the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus.

◽️'In the circumstances of an extremely sharp escalation of threats and activity of NATO joint nuclear missions, we are compelled to take retaliatory measures in the military-nuclear sphere. The deployment of Russian Federation non-strategic nuclear weapons on the territory of the Republic of Belarus has been planned in accordance with the decision of Supreme Commanders-in-Chief of the Russian Federation,' Sergei Shoigu stated during discussions with Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin in Minsk.

◽️He emphasised that Belarus received the Iskander-M operational and tactical missile system, which can employ missiles in both conventional and nuclear forms.

❕'Some Belarusian aircraft have been upgraded for potential nuclear weapon employment. Military personnel have received the appropriate training,' Sergei Shoigu stated.

Russia and Belarus signed a document on the deployment of non-strategic nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus. From Russia, Minister of Defense Shoigu signed, from Belarus - Minister of Defense Khrenin.On the territory of the republic, Iskander-M and Su-25 will become platforms for the use of nuclear weapons.

And remember how a few years ago there was a lot of whining that the Old Man does not open Russian military bases on the territory of Belarus. And now a joint Russian-Belarusian military group is deployed on the territory of the republic, as well as nuclear weapons are deployed on a permanent basis.

◽️Sergei Shoigu stated that 'Russia is not transferring nuclear weapons to the Republic of Belarus: control over them and the decision on their use remains with the Russian side' when signing the documents outlining the process for storing Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons in a special facility on the Republic's territory.

◽️Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin signed the documents on behalf of his country.

◽️According to the Russian Defence Minister, 'more steps may be taken to safeguard the Union State's security and to respond to the military and political situation'.



