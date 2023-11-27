Where is the Soul in this Matrix Tesseract? First remove the Artificial Cube around us

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sources: Anmarie Uber "Truthmeter - Where is the Soul? (Part 1)"https://tinyurl.com/2xdacbjx
Anmarie Uber "Truthmeter - Where is the Soul? (Part 2)"
https://tinyurl.com/5n6mnpn3
Anmarie Uber "The cube around us"
https://tinyurl.com/59z7895e
Website: https://www.anmarieuber.com
Patreon: www.patreon.com/anmarieuber
Instagram: instagram.com/anmarieuber
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm