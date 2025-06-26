Take a step back! Perspective: RFK Jr on Wearables; American Jobs; Quantum reality...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The value of perspective is underrated! RFK Jr says, "My vision that is every American is wearing a wearable (electronic data collection device) within four years." Meaning? When American jobs is being pitched, is there any real value? Our "quantum" reality involves a multiverse - or? And more of vital interest!
