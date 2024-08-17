Ukraine's air force destroys Russian bridge in Kursk region

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk region is forging ahead as its air force destroyed a key bridge connecting Ukraine-held territory with areas of Kursk still held by Russia. In a sign of growing confidence, the Ukrainian military also took journalists to the captured town of Sudzha. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his forces are inflicting "maximum damage" on the Russian army in the region.
