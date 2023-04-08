Fires burning, buildings vandalized as (yet another) Paris protest turns violent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Apr 7, 2023
Thousands of people took to the streets of Paris to protest against the pension reform of Macron's government in the 11th round of nationwide protests. Police clashed with angry demonstrators, several arrests have been made.
