And We Know 4.11.2023 COVID prediction true? Walls closing in on LEAKS! Twitter/Telegram under FIRE! Mountains important. PRAY!

LT of And We Know
Apr 11, 2023
All the messaging continues to come out via humor and through smaller channels. The Easter prediction of the PLANDEMIC ending came true. The DS wants to grab all narratives through twitter and telegram. More panic regarding the woke agenda and the new shooting that seems to be suspicious on all fronts.
[They] have been working on a way for you to “digest your mRNA vaccine” by way of the food we eat daily, including Cows, Pigs & even a lot of plants WITHOUT YOUR CONSENT!
https://dailyclout.io/eat-your-vaccines-mrna-gene-therapy-is-coming-to-the-food-supply-this-month/
CNZen’: SNL Parodies Trump-Hating Liberals With Ad for CNN App With ‘Indictment ASMR’ https://t.me/realKarliBonne/164318
Belly of the Beast https://t.me/realKarliBonne/164329
Florida Republican Rep. Webster Barnaby directly compared trans people to mutants in X-Men and called the trans people, including children, present in the room "demons and imps." https://t.me/realKarliBonne/164476
In light of the horrific recent mass shooting, it’s good to remember the CIA’s MK Ultra. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/36249
‼️WATCH New Zealand’s PM left speechless when asked what is a woman. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/36261
Gee, I wonder who blew up the Nordstream pipeline….?🤔🤪 https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/36314
Mari Emmanuel, Bishop of the Australian Ancient Assyrian Church of the East, talks about the LGBTQ narrative and the human identity. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/36352
Tucker Carlson: Louisville Shooter Supported BLM, Did Not Support Trump, Suffered Concussions and Live-Streamed His Killing Spree https://t.me/TruthHammer/9351
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2hl90i-4.11.23-covid-prediction-true-walls-closing-in-on-leaks-twittertelegram-und.html