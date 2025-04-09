THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [2 of 3] Wednesday 4/9/25 • LEBANON JOHN MIDDLE EAST UPDATE, News, Calls • Infowars

WHO WILL BLINK FIRST? CHINA RAISES TARIFFS ON US GOODS TO 84% AFTER TRUMP’S 104% HIKE

The global trade war is escalating as POTUS fights to save America from being ripped off by the globalists.

Don't miss this exclusive Infowars coverage and be sure to stick around for 'The Alex Jones Show' followed by the 'War Room'





CHECK OUT THE EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION

https://thealexjonesstore.com/Ron





ALEX JONES NETWORK LINKS

• https://infowars.com

• https://alexjones.network

• https://thealexjonesstore.com/Ron

• https://drjonesnaturals.com

• Follow @RealAlexJones on X

• Follow @AJNlive on X

• https://alexjonesgame.com





To Help Support The RonGibsonChannel

STRIPE is a secure payment processor (NO ACCOUNT REQUIRED)

Easy and Simple To Use

https://buy.stripe.com/9AQbMqg6fgfS3FS4gg

Thank You, Ron





• All RonGibsonChannel Links In One Place

• https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson



