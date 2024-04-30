Now there's a TANK! FPV Kamikaze Drone Early Access gameplay with PHONK / Short

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With the latest update, a tank has been added to the FPV Kamikaze Drone simulator! And of course, I made this short video showing it.
Music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jWDCfpW8MIw
My Telegram: https://t.me/AnchoredStories
Disclaimer: This short video was originally uploaded to my YouTube channel and has gone when the channel was banned.