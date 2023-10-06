BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
*Don't Panic*, Get Dr. Makis' Guide to Future Pandemics
Unscrew the News
Unscrew the News
25 views • 10/06/2023

Dr. Makis talks about his Guide to Future Pandemics so that you do not need to panic when the news and government FEAR people into getting the next vaccine."Negative Vaccine Efficacy, 6-12 months after your last shot, your immune system is really shot!"

Dr. Makis' Guide to Future Pandemics

-look for gain of function work on the virus

-find the simulation or tabletop exercise

-NIH or other government agency working on a vaccine

You have all the tools that you need for any upcoming virus scare scenario that they come up with already!

Vitamin C, D, zinc, quercetin, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, sunshine, exercise, fresh air.

We talk about the gradual government masking and hinting at upcoming health scare.

H5n1, boosters, masks, RSV, marburg

https://substack.com/@makismd

healthpanicfamilyvaccinepandemicdoctorvirusguidezincvitaminmakis
