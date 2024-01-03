Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Secret To A Good Nights Sleep with Stephanie Romiszewski | E64
channel image
What is happening
9193 Subscribers
Shop now
74 views
Published 2 months ago


Jan 12, 2021 All The Diary Of A CEO Episodes

This weeks episode entitled 'The Secret To A Good Night Sleep' topics:


0:00 Intro

01:04 What the result of not sleeping properly?

04:00 Where is the bullshit?

10:00 What are the common misconceptions

16:51 How should I be designing my environment

18:25 What do you thunk about the snooze button?

19:08 How to sort your sleep tonight

21:39 Do you sleep well?

24:19 The Therapy you offer

28:20 Caffeine and sleeping pills

31:45 Whats causing all these sleeping problems?

36:38 What impact has the pandemic had on peoples sleep

38:48 What control do we have on our dreams?

42:02 How does what I eat effect my sleep?

43:56 Can I sleep too much?

45:17 These top tips about sleep

47:53 The correlation between poor mental health and poor sleep

49:32 characteristics of a good sleeper and bad sleeper

57:14 What do you want people to get from this podcast?



Stephanie:

https://sleepyheadclinic.co.uk/

https://sleepyheadprogram.com/

Instagram: @stephsleepyhead

Twitter: @sleepyclinic

Facebook: Sleepyhead Clinic

LinkedIn: Stephanie Romiszewski



Listen on:

Apple podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast...

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/7iQXmUT...




FOLLOW ►

Instagram:


 / steven

Twitter:


 / stevebartlettsc

Linkedin:


 / steven-bartlett-56986834



Sponsor - https://uk.huel.com/


Keywords
healthnutritionfoodexercisesleepsecretinsomniasleepingchronicsleeplessnessgood nights sleepstephanie romiszewskisufficient sleepdifficulty in falling or staying asleep

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket