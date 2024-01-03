The Secret To A Good Nights Sleep with Stephanie Romiszewski | E64

Jan 12, 2021 All The Diary Of A CEO Episodes
This weeks episode entitled 'The Secret To A Good Night Sleep' topics:
0:00 Intro
01:04 What the result of not sleeping properly?
04:00 Where is the bullshit?
10:00 What are the common misconceptions
16:51 How should I be designing my environment
18:25 What do you thunk about the snooze button?
19:08 How to sort your sleep tonight
21:39 Do you sleep well?
24:19 The Therapy you offer
28:20 Caffeine and sleeping pills
31:45 Whats causing all these sleeping problems?
36:38 What impact has the pandemic had on peoples sleep
38:48 What control do we have on our dreams?
42:02 How does what I eat effect my sleep?
43:56 Can I sleep too much?
45:17 These top tips about sleep
47:53 The correlation between poor mental health and poor sleep
49:32 characteristics of a good sleeper and bad sleeper
57:14 What do you want people to get from this podcast?
Stephanie:
https://sleepyheadclinic.co.uk/
https://sleepyheadprogram.com/
Instagram: @stephsleepyhead
Twitter: @sleepyclinic
Facebook: Sleepyhead Clinic
LinkedIn: Stephanie Romiszewski
