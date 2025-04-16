Episode #62 - Alien Agendas, The Trump Effect & The Apocalypse: What They're Not Telling You w/ Legit Bat

In this episode we welcome first time guests Joe and Jen Hodgdon from the Legit Bat Podcast and I have been on their show 3 times and I really love talking to them so I returned a favour and invited them on my show.





Today we are going to talk about Trump: the good, the bad and the ugly regarding his election, the recent drone/orbs, where we are in the system, geopolitics, current affairs, crypto currency, precious metals, health, fitness, nutrition, what’s to come, what the return of Christ really looks like, why supporting podcasts like ours is important and why podcasts are the future of media.





I normally prepare questions to ask my guests but I decided to try something different with this podcast and just have a free flowing conversation with no real specific outline so if you like freestyle conversations like this I will do more of them so please give some feedback via email.





Connect with Legit Bat via any of the links below:





Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/0pIYp3NaOzFvfW7wT8ndJC

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/legitbat/





Connect with me via any of the links below:





Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B





Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/TheConsciousMan7





YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@TheConsciousMan7Podcast

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790





Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/





Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246





Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)





Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast





Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/





Email - [email protected]





***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases





If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!