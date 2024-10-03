⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (3 October 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ The Sever Group of Forces in Liptsy and Volchansk directions engaged the units of the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, the 92nd Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 113th and 129th territorial defence brigades in Malye Prokhody, Liptsy, Volchansk (Kharkov reg), and the city of Kharkov.

AFU losses up to 145 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. An Anklav-N electronic warfare station, a manufacturing facility and a storage depot for UAVs were neutralised.

▫️ Zapad Group's units have taken more advantageous lines and positions. The Group inflicted fire damage on manpower and materiel of the 44th, 63rd, and 66th mechanised brigades, 143rd Infantry Brigade, 3rd Assault Brigade, 114th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 1st National Guard Brigade close to Kupyansk, Novoosinovo, Kruglyakovka, Lozovaya, Zeleny Gai (Kharkov region), Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.

Three counter-attacks launched by assault groups of 14t, 53rd, and 116th mechanised brigades of the AFU were repelled.

AFU losses up to 400 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, seven motor vehicles, U.S.-made 155-mm M777 and M198 howitzers, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers. Two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations, two U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radars, and four ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️ Yug GOFs improved the tactical position. The Group engaged the units of the 22nd, 30th, 54th, 93rd mechanised brigades, 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 144th Infantry Brigade, and 46th Airmobile Brigade close to Seversk, Nikiforovka, Kramatorsk, Markovo, Verolyubovka, Stupochki, Predtechino, Belaya Gora, Maksimilyanovka, and Katerinovka (DPR).

Three counter-attacks launched by assault groups of 24th Mechanised Brigade, 5th Assault Brigade, and 81st Airmobile Brig of the AFU were repelled.

Enemy losses up to 720 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, one 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst, one 122-mm D-30 howi, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, one 155-mm FH-70 howi and 105-mm L-119 gun made by the UK. One assembly workshop for UAV, one Anklav-N electronic warfare station, & 3 field ammo depots were eliminated.

▫️Tsentr GOFs continued advancing to the depth of enemy defences. They inflicted fire damage on the 31st, 32nd, 101st, 110th, 151st mech'd brigs, 1st Tank Brig, 142nd Infantry Brig, 95th Air Assault Brig, 109th and 112th territorial defence brigs, 12th and 14th national guard brigs close to Dzerzhinsk, Druzhba, Sukhaya Balka, Krasny Yar, Grodovka, and Gornyak (DPR).



8 counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the 53rd, 100th, 150th mech'd brigades, 144th Infantry Brigade, 25th Air Assault Brigade, and the 425th Assault Battalion of the AFU were repelled.



Enemy losses up to 615 troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehics, four pick-up trucks, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst, 3 122-mm D-30 howitzers, & 1 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.



▫️Vostok GOFs improved the situation along the front line. They inflicted damage on manpower and materiel of the 72nd Mech'd Brig, 58th Motorised Infantry Brig, 118th, 125th, 241st territorial defence brigs, and 21st Natl Guard Brig close to Dobrovolye, Zolotaya Niva, Velikaya Novoselka (DPR), and Levadnoye (Zaporozhye reg).



2 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 110th Territorial Defence Brig were repelled.



AFU losses up to 130 troops, one armoured fighting vehic, six motor vehics, and two French-made 155-mm CAESAR howis.



▫️ Dnepr GOFs defeated the units of the 141st Infantry Brig, the 35th Marine Brig, the 103rd and 108th territorial defence brigs near Malaya Tokmachka, Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye reg), Stepnoye, Kazatskoye, and Kisomys (Kherson reg).



AFU losses up to 75 troops, one tank, seven motor vehicles, and one 152-mm D-20 gun. One U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar and three field ammunition depots have been neutralised.

▫️ Op'l-Tactical Aviation, attack UAVs, and Missile Troops & Artill of the Russian GOFs have engaged UKR energy facilities that supported the actions of the AFU, as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 146 areas.

▫️ Russian AD systs have shot down four ATACMS op'l-tact'l missiles and five U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles along with 144 fixed-wing UAVs, with 122 of them outside the SMO zone.

▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 32,734 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,479 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,469 MLRS combat vehicles, 15,507 field artillery guns and mortars, and 26,824 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.