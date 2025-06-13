6/12/25 TRUMP Vs Bilderberg, Israel/Iran WW3, Singham CCP Riots USA

6/12/25 Bilderberg meets in Sweden, NATO Land Forces Commander, Gen. Donahue attends as Israel attacks Iran. This video was made just before Israel launched attacks. Neville Singham, CCP billionaire behind color revolution staging across USA & much more! Pray for God's hand in preventing WW3 and for Trump's Administration stopping Globalist orchestrated insurrection in America! WE ARE FREE!





Christy Walton, Walmart heiress funding the anti-ice NGOs:

https://www.theblaze.com/news/walmart-heiress-christy-walton-promotes-nationwide-protest-telling-people-to-rise-up-amid-la-riots





Former Socialist POTUS of Argentina, Kirchner, sentenced to 6 yrs for $1B embezzlement TP $:

https://www.breitbart.com/latin-america/2025/06/11/left-riots-argentina-sentences-far-left-ex-president-prison/





Neville Singham, tech billionaire CCP propagandist funding LA RIOTS, NO KINGS:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neville_Roy_Singham





Neville Singham Orchestration of LA Insurrection for CCP:

https://thecommunemag.com/whos-behind-the-2025-anti-ice-riots-in-los-angeles/





https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2025/06/12/exclusive-sen-joni-ernst-aims-to-fix-to-stop-fraudulent-payments-as-pay-for-in-big-beautiful-bill/





Bilderberg starts today, Stockholm, Sweden:

https://citizenwatchreport.com/bilderberg-2025-begins-global-elites-gather-in-stockholm-ai-migration-and-national-security-dominate-discussions/





Bilderberg Attendee List:

https://www.bilderbergmeetings.org/meetings/meeting-2025/participants-2025





General Christopher Donahue, NATO Allied Land Forces Commander, attends Bilderberg:

https://www.stripes.com/branches/army/2024-12-10/army-europe-commander-donahue-16120968.html





President Trump Participates in a Bill Signing Ceremony 6/12/25:

https://rumble.com/v6uoaf3-live-president-trump-participates-in-a-bill-signing-ceremony-61225.html





General Kurilla, former CENTCOMM Commander involved in Israel plan to attack Iran:

https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/409761





