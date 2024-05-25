Heavy Smoke - One of the Epicenter construction hypermarkets destroyed in Kharkov. They are also very often used as military warehouses - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One of the Epicenter construction hypermarkets destroyed in Kharkov. They are also very often used as military warehouses.
Secondary explosions can be heard after the strike, most likely from ammo inside. There was another video that you could hear this loader, but too similar to this one so didn't post. Part 2 is from a little further distance to see how large and dark (oil, ammo?) the smoke was.