Jesse WattersThe world is on the brink and Washington is living in fear.
The US is now sponsoring a double proxy war against the Iranians and the Russians. China's eying Taiwan and North Korean weapons were just discovered in Gaza. The State Department has just issued a world wide travel warning — to all countries.
Our embassies are being mobbed, our military bases are under attack in Iraq, we just had to shoot down 2 Iranian-made missiles and we keep catching Middle Easterners sneaking across the "secure" southern border. All while Putin is in China- coordinating.
But don't worry- we have Joe Biden, the proxy wartime president who's focusing on isms and phobias.
