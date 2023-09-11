She hid in the bushes and scared when someone approached, her body drenched after the pouring rain

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pitiful Animal
Aug 30, 2023
Gina with her hind legs badly injured, her body drenched after the pouring rain
She crawled along the fence and hid in the thick bushes
She kept crying out in pain
But when I approached, suddenly she demanded to bite out of shock
After checking, the doctor found her with a broken spine
The day before she had a CT scan, that day she had surgery
The sensitivity of the hind legs was almost zero
That meant she could no longer walk.
Gina was our hope.
That was why I couldn’t let her go.
It would be better if she was in a wheelchair.
Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.
Thank you very much!!!!!!!
Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763
If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]
Thank you for watching!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4FR9vseHz8