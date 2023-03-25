Ukraine war planned for the Great Reset? | www.kla.tv/25530

One year of war and no end in sight? Why is a militarily superior power like Russia making slow progress against the Ukrainian armed forces? Are there ultimately other goals behind this war? There are many indications that this war is about far more than national interests. Reports from the Ukrainian and Russian populations and from investigative journalists support this statement. Learn more in this exciting documentary!



👉 https://kla.tv/25530





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





zdf.de vom 15.2.2023: How it could go on in the Ukraine-war

https://www.zdf.de/nachrichten/politik/kriegsende-szenarien-ukraine-krieg-russland-100.html





Wikipedia: Russian raid on Ukraine 2022

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russischer_%C3%9Cberfall_auf_die_Ukraine_2022





Tagesschau on „Denazification“

https://www.tagesschau.de/faktenfinder/russland-propaganda-ukraine-101.html





UN reports about 13,000 deaths in Eastern Ukraine

https://www.n-tv.de/politik/Uno-meldet-fast-13-000-Tote-in-Ostukraine-article20821339.html





Daily OSCE-reports of the special monitoring mission in Ukraine concerning

ceasefire violations and explosions

https://www.osce.org/ukraine-smm/reports?page=2





Number of registered explosions in Donbass from 14th - 22nd April 2022

https://www.voltairenet.org/article216289.html





Regiment Asov

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Regiment_Asow





Front lines - Billy Six at BarCode

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vlIn81KBp-c





Aron Morhoff

https://www.rubikon.news/autoren/aron-morhoff





Ryan Matters about the globalist agenda and Putin’s role

https://uncutnews.ch/10-gruende-das-narrativ-putin-gegen-davos-zu-hinterfragen/