Nurse suffers VAXX induced MYOCARDITIS, BLOOD CLOTS and PULMONARY EMBOLISM

April 10 at 9:04 PM

"Hello Face-world! Asking for your prayers. I’ve been having chest pain and shortness of breath for the past week. I knew it was a change to my body but didn’t really think anything of it. Well, I went to the urgent care which showed I was having a heart attack from the EKG. I was sent to the emergency room and learned I was not having a heart attack but they found a blood clot in my lung also known as a pulmonary embolism (PE). I am nervous but I’m trusting GOD!!! 🙏🏽 🙏🏽 it’s different when you are not the nurse or the nurse practitioner but you’re the patient. ♥️"

December 23, 2021

"Hello Face world…it's your favorite hero. Keep me in your prayers. Monday of this week I wasnt feeling that great. Had flu-like symptoms but didn't think much of it was able to go to the studio and record some DOPE music. Tuesday, I felt worse like I was ran over by a truck, so I took myself to the urgent care. I was going to self treat, but I knew I wanted an chest -ray to rule out pneumonia, a breathing treatment, and steriod injection (thinking like a NP). I was swabbed for both COVID and FLU. Didn't get the x-ray however, I did get the breathing treatment and steroid injection and it gave me a boost in feeling better. Last night around 7:30 PM I got the call to let me know I tested positive for COVID. It put me in a mental state of thinking about all the people I took care of and all the deaths I've encountered. The entire time since the start of this pandemic, I was protected by the full armour of GOD until this new variant. I read that this is the most dominate variant, as evidence by increasing COVID numbers across the country. I am fully vaccinated which I belive has helped me stay out of the hospital and off the ventilator. I will be in quarentine until the 1st of the year. I will occupy this time to catch up on school reading(s), coursework, and get into my spirtual word. I thank GOD that I'm still here and not bad off. I still feel some body aches, still have a cough, but able to get up and move around. I have everything I need to treat my symptoms or my husband will make sure I do. I encourage you if you haven't already to consider getting vaccinated. Don't go off of what you hear from others. Take control of your own destiny and protect yourself. Read the literature or take advice from a health professional such as myself. Yes, everybody is different but some protection is better than none. This new variant is back in full force. I will keep you updated on the road to recovery. Thanks for your love and prayers.

B.Royal❤️"

