BOMBSHELL leaked videos of Moderna CEO prove that the COVID-19 pandemic was planned!
44 views • 11 months ago
Matt Baker of Infowars obtains recordings of Moderna CEO on videoconference admitting that the COVID-19 pandemic was planned to inject the population with mRNA vaccines | Globalists desperate to escalate Ukraine War into full-blown WWIII | Klaus Schwab steps down as head of WEF | Netanyahu warns US leaders "you're next" in response to ICC warrants | Megan Kelley destroys Bill Maher's argument for voting Biden | UFC fighter says he would die before letting the government inject his child and turn him into a "gay communist" | Biden sets new personal record for gaffes in one speech | Trump hush money trial wraps up as Cohen admits stealing from Trump org | WHO treaty vote
