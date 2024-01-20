Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 1.19.2024 Awakening coordinated, JP Morgan shock, UFC vs. MSM, VP Pick, Flynn doc, WEF boom. Pray!
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
107 views
Published a month ago

LT of And We Know


Jan 19, 2024


We will experience some more huge promotion of President Trump in unexpected places like the WEF, UFC and more. It has been quite a week already. The scorched earth scenarios playing out are working for good. Let’s dive in.


Better Health www.FieldofGreens.com promo code LT for 15% off

———

Get your PETCLUB supplies today: http://ltpetclub247.com/

—————————————————

*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

Man letting you know why he left the country https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1169


JPMorgan CEO, Jamie Dimon, says he didn’t Like how Trump said things, But He Was Right About Most Things and Tells Democrats to Grow Up https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67928


Javier Milei at the World Economic Forum - Socialism leads to Poverty https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67929


Space Force Commander Matt Lohmeirer Testifies after being Fired for Bringing Awareness to Marxist & DEI Teachings that are Subverting and Weakening the US Military https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67931


Javier Milei at the World Exonomic Forum - The State is Not the Solution, The State is the Problem https://t.me/candlesinthenight/67932


Kevin Robert’s All over the WEF Globalists and that Donald Trump is Coming After them!

https://t.me/candlesinthenight/68063


“Hi I’m Canadian” 🇨🇦 https://t.me/c/1716023008/231337


This is Scott Kirby, the CEO of United. He’s a drag queen and has been incorporating drag into United Airlines. https://t.me/RedPillDealer4833/125387


This trailer for General Flynn’s documentary is 🔥https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/106037

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ IVERMECTIN- Get Ivermectin here: https://zaharaheckscher.com/ Use Code is “AWK10” to get 10% off


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4804s2-1.19.24-awakening-coordinated-jp-morgan-shock-ufc-vs.-msm-vp-pick-flynn-doc.html

Keywords
trumpnewsawakeningpresidentdeep statechristianmsmflynnvice presidentufcprayjp morgancoordinatedltand we knowexposing evilscorched earth scenarioshuge promotion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket