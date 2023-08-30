Stew Peters Attacks TRUMP: Maverick News LIVE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stew Peters wants EXTREME ACCOUNTABILITY For Donald Trump!
Why Stew Peters attacked Donald Trump: Vaccines and Operation Warp Speed.
Stew Peters wants all officials who are respobsible for the covid-19 vaccines executed. Stew Peters says he would like to see public officials with "bullet in the brain" or "hanging from a rope" for their roles in creating and distributing covid-19 vaccines.
Will Stew Peters and his COVID-19 revenge campaign stop Donald Trump?