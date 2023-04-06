Rep. Jeff Van Drew: House Judiciary Com will likely issue subpoenas to Alvin Bragg after Easter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Jeff Van Drew says that the House Judiciary Committee will likely issue subpoenas to Alvin Bragg “within a week to 10 days.”
@mariabartiromo really had to force that one out of him. Good job, Maria!
Now we wait and see…
