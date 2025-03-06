BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Narcoführer meets with Reich Gauleiter Ursula von der Lügen & other Euro War Hawks
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
34 views • 6 months ago

The Narcoführer meets with Reich Gauleiter Ursula von der Lügen and other Euro War Hawks.

Adding: 

The European Commission's €800 billion "Rearm Europe" plan will allow EU countries to further invest in weapons production in Ukraine, according to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Adding: 

Hungary's continued blocking of EU decisions on aid to Ukraine is becoming increasingly difficult for the bloc, according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

"That’s why we have a new initiative to create a majority coalition so that a single country cannot block everyone else," she stated.

Adding: 

The President of Lithuania called the refusal of Hungary and Slovakia to provide military aid to Kiev "non-critical", the money will be allocated by a "coalition of willing" EU countries

🐻 His country definitely won't be contributing much, sit down

Adding: 

Europe must enter into an arms race with Russia and win – Polish Prime Minister Tusk

He called Macron's idea of ​​creating a common "nuclear umbrella" using French weapons "worthy of discussion."

Adding: 

Austria's participation in military operations or direct arms deliveries is out of the question, as the country remains committed to its policy of neutrality, Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler stated.

Keywords
