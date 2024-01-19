TJ Kennedy From Convid to Alberta. Family 1st.

TJ Kennedy has a great story to share with us and it starts in the fascist province of Ontario and ends in the glorious and almost free province of Alberta.

TJ and his family represent the spirit of the west. They felt the pressure from their government at home, so they packed up their young family and headed for a chance at a better life. The road as they found out is never just meant to be a straight, 4 lane highway, but filled with potholes and roadblocks.

This talented artist will inspire you and may even make you cry a little as you scroll through the miles of film and photos of friendship and freedom.

https://www.tjkennedy.me/








