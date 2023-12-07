SHaDoWCa7 sings Can't Go Back (Little Big Town)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

Thank you, SHaDoWCa7, for giving us this uplifting lesson in how we should live our lives. Your passion and empathy is so healing.

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post to her old YouTube channel on December 5, 2014, along with her original description:

"Here is my version of the requested song "Can't Go Back" by Little Big Town. After listening to this song, I couldn't help myself. I just had to change the lyrics to what I heard playing in my heart. ♥ I hope you like it.

I am playing the guitar and the bass, and I am singing lead and 3-part background harmony."

Lyrics by Destiny Cross: "Can't Go Back"

Ooo... Ooo... Ooo...

Ooo... Ooo... Ooo...

Some things we can't go back to,

Some things we can't erase.

We keep running away from the things we need to face.

Living our lives with hurt in our eyes,

Searching for escape.

There is no easy road, this world is hard and cold,

But we must hold on to faith!

It doesn't matter what lies before us,

No matter our past mistakes.

The future's untold, it's time to stand up, be bold!

The choice is ours to make.

Ooo... Ooo... Ooo...

Ooo... Ooo... Ooo...

Hurts seem to come a plenty,

and hate never seems to die.

But there's a greater love that comes from above,

That confounds our reasons why.

What makes a man forgiving,

and what makes a person smile?

What gives us strength to move on all the while?

What can make our pain and hatred,

Disappear without a trace?

There's only one thing that can save us,

The power of our God's grace!

Ooo... Ooo... Ooo...

Ooo... Ooo... Ooo...

Sometimes we're on the mountain,

Sometimes we're in the rain,

Sometimes we end up drowning in the pain.

No one is safe from hardship,

And it's true that life's not fair.

But there's a joy in our hearts that will never depart,

'Cause God is always there!

Understanding isn't easy, and it's hard to let go,

But surrender your pain and sorrow,

And God will help you grow!

Don't forget to love your neighbor,

And always lend a helping hand.

A life lived helping others,

Can cure a heartache'd man.

Yes, a life lived helping others,

Can cure a heartache'd man.

Ooo... Ooo... Ooo...

Ooo... Ooo... Ooo...

Yes, a life lived helping others,

Can cure a heartache'd man!

