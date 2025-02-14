God’s saints will fight until the end

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdrministries.org. His email is [email protected].





A beautiful and informative video sermon from pastor Craig who speaks about God’s people, His saints, who will fight until the end.





Satan will tempt tempt God’s people with the glory of the kingdoms of this world, with prosperity and some of them will succumb to satan’s temptation. They are described in Revelation 3:14-22 as the church of the Laodiceans.





But God’s faithful and obedient saints will obey God to the end. They follow the Lamb whithersoever He goeth.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]