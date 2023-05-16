BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Three US Guided Missile Destroyers are Deployed to Europe near Russia Border
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
154 views • 05/16/2023

Three guided missile destroyers belonging to the US Navy departed from Naval Station Norfolk which will be deployed to the European region adjacent to the Russian border area along with the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R.Ford. The three ships include the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), USS Ramage (DDG 61), and the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60). The deployment of these destroyers coincides with aircraft carriers carrying dozens of F-18 fighter jets, reconnaissance aircraft and other modern fighter jets to Europe in a major US operation in NATO territory amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Keywords
russiausanwoww3new world orderrothschildukraineeuwwiiibankers warnato terroristthree us guided missile destroyers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy