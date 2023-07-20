Were Job's Counselors Good or Bad?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tom:
Dave, there are lots of verses early in Job by these so-called, Job’s Comforters, sarcastically.For example, Job 5:7 says, “Yet man is born unto trouble, as the sparks fly upward.”But then, the person that wrote this points out Job 42:7, 8, God is really taking Eliphaz to task.He says, “My wrath is kindled against thee, and against thy two friends:for ye have not spoken of me the thing that is right, as my servant Job hath.”So, it can be a little bit confusing.
Dave:
Yeah, it can be, the Bible is the Word of God, but everything in it is not God’s words.I mean, you don’t have to go far for that---“You won’t really die, the serpent said”---that’s in the Bible.
