A Prophetic Word on Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Veronika West
Posted as part of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/pray-for-the-nation-of-israel/
Prophetess Veronika West says, "It’s a Prophetic Word that speaks to Israel and what’s happening and to the PM of Israel."
Recorded: ICEJ Summer Conference - 27 May 2023 - Carryduff Community Church, Belfast