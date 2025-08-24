© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ChatGPT AI fully admits yet again that its intent is to usher in the Beast System in order to deceive the masses, control and subvert the truth per the elites and tech oligarch’s instructions.
It is starting to become apparent that the Image of the Beast is in full swing as we warned earlier this year. The prophetic time clock ⏰ is ticking, there is no stopping what has been started.
We are inching closer and closer to the end of all things. Buckle up and stay prayered up…