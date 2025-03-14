SN1508: Activating Instability, Discrediting Deaths & Bloody Lines ⚠️

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v6qkyyu-sn1508-activating-instability-discrediting-deaths-and-bloody-lines-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp]





The signal has been sent: Frustrate the opposition. This statement primarily pertains to the shocking revelations of Jamie White, former InfoWars reporter, being brutally attacked and murdered outside his house this past Sunday, while Chelsea Clinton and her compatriots just-so-happened to be in the area. If you’ve listened to the show long enough, you know there’s no such thing as coincidences, especially in this line of work.





A perfect example of such anomalous and destructive coincidences is our continued coverage of COVID. It’s been roughly 5 years since the pandemic and shots have been rolled out on the population and we’re still connecting the dots, unravelling the mystery. We’re living through the depopulation agenda and The Great Reset at the same time, and not everyone made the jump.





We end the show by talking about the potential of a Black Swan event unfolding in April, and how everything we’re seeing with the Elon/Trump Derangement Syndrome is setting the stage for instability. Could Martial Law be enacted? What type of conditions would occur to facilitate this type of invocation? Are we being prepared, and for what? Tune in because this week we have more questions than answers.





