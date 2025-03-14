BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SN1508: Activating Instability, Discrediting Deaths & Bloody Lines ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
72 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
20 views • 6 months ago

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v6qkyyu-sn1508-activating-instability-discrediting-deaths-and-bloody-lines-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2025/03/14/sn1508-activating-instability-discrediting-deaths-bloody-lines/]


The signal has been sent: Frustrate the opposition. This statement primarily pertains to the shocking revelations of Jamie White, former InfoWars reporter, being brutally attacked and murdered outside his house this past Sunday, while Chelsea Clinton and her compatriots just-so-happened to be in the area. If you’ve listened to the show long enough, you know there’s no such thing as coincidences, especially in this line of work.


A perfect example of such anomalous and destructive coincidences is our continued coverage of COVID. It’s been roughly 5 years since the pandemic and shots have been rolled out on the population and we’re still connecting the dots, unravelling the mystery. We’re living through the depopulation agenda and The Great Reset at the same time, and not everyone made the jump.


We end the show by talking about the potential of a Black Swan event unfolding in April, and how everything we’re seeing with the Elon/Trump Derangement Syndrome is setting the stage for instability. Could Martial Law be enacted? What type of conditions would occur to facilitate this type of invocation? Are we being prepared, and for what? Tune in because this week we have more questions than answers.


Support Our Operation: https://patreon.com/noizce


Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3


Instagram: @Freedom_Faction


Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO


Discord: https://discord.gg/m2xVvEC3


Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction


Email: [email protected]

Keywords
trumpnew world order1984globalismglobalizationkilluminatifactions of freedomfreedom factiontechnocracywake upcovid19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy