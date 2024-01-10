Create New Account
THE REAL JESUS - PART 11
The best way to deal with disagreements and conflicts is found in the teachings of Jesus (Matthew 18:15-17).

Although the Church world pays lip service to Bible teachings about conflict resolution, working through disagreements is essential if we are going to call ourselves Christian.  
   
If you want good relationships and strong relationships, don't gossip; instead have the courage and integrity to bring any grievances you may have to the individual(s) concerned.

