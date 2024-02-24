Cobra Dane 🐍 Atmospheric lens a Weapon of Selective Destruction.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cobra Dane is an over the horizon radar situated in Alaskas Aleutian Islands . I'm constantly watching atmospheric lenses being created right over my cabin north of Fairbanks Alaska. Nexrad is nearby so is Poker Flats Research Facility and HAARP is not that far from me . As a result I'm always seeing these Solar Geoengineering projects happening in my backyard, I photograph this all the time and upload my pictures to Facebook. links are in the about section.
Cobra Dane
http://www.whale.to/b/atmospheric_lensing.html
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
3DogGunnit
https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos
SKYWATCH_SWFL
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1
CARLOS SKY WATCHER PORTUGAL
https://www.youtube.com/@carlosskywatcher/videos
Florida Sky watcher
https://www.youtube.com/@floridaskywatcher7021/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Alaska Sky Watcher