© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Well, we have already entered the first day of autumn. And unfortunately for the West, the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine still did not give any results. Throughout the summer, the Armed Forces of Ukraine failed to achieve at least one strategic goal. Against this background, Western Russophobic experts, who are directly subordinate to Washington began to appear more and more often in the media space.
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN