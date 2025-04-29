BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Thaddeus Kozinski: Covid 19 & the War Against Reality
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
325 views • 4 months ago

Dr. Thaddeus Kozinski discusses his book "Covid 19 and the War Against Reality". He explores the spiritual dimensions of the global totalitarianism that befell the world in the 2020s. We compare 9/11 to COVID9/11. The Powers That Be are attempting to get the world population to willingly reject reality and accept unreality. We ponder why one section of society chooses to live in unreality. He gives this thoughts on the road ahead.


Websites

Covid 19 and the War Against Reality https://enroutebooksandmedia.com/covid19

Substack https://childrenbewareofidols.substack.com

X https://x.com/ThaddeusJKoz


About Dr. Thaddeus Kozinski

Dr. Thaddeus Kozinski is an advocate of Catholic liberal education and the Socratic method of teaching, and has authored a number of articles and books, including The Political Problem of Religious Pluralism: And Why Philosophers Cannot Solve It and Modernity as Apocalypse: Sacred Nihilism and the Counterfeits of Logos. At present, he teaches philosophy for Memoria College and John Adams Academy. He is the author of Modernity as Apocalypse: Sacred Nihilism and the Counterfeits of Logos (Angelico Press) and Words, Concepts, Reality: Aristotelian Logic for Teenagers (En Route).


