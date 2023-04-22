Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html





How To Reduce Detox Symptoms When Taking Turpentine (6 Ways) - https://bit.ly/3SlwjaW

WARNING Turpentine In Plastic Bottles Is HIGHLY TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3tdFQ9X

WARNING Turpentine In Metal Containers is HIGHLY TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3HLDebn





Turpentine Protocol Videos: https://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html

Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html

My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil/





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





Can Turpentine Target And Kill Brain Candida?





Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) has potent proven anti candida (anti fungal) effects and when people learn about using Turpentine to eliminate Candida albicans a question a lot of people have is can it target and kill brain candida?





If you are someone that wants to know the answer to this question make sure to watch this video "Can Turpentine Target And Kill Brain Candida?" from start to finish because I will answer this question very clearly and extensively so you can gain clarity around this question.





My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno